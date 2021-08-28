Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,132,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.