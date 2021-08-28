Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 239,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

