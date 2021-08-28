Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 1,453,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

