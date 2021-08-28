Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.