Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. 2,878,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

