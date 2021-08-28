Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after buying an additional 83,865 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.66. The stock had a trading volume of 333,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,163. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $322.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

