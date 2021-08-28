Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,365 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $21,932,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $16,494,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $156.27. 1,772,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.92. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.