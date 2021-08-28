Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

