Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 35,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE STAG opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.01.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

