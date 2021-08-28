Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce sales of $240.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.08 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $203.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $938.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $957.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. 1,151,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

