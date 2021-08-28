Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €69.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.64 ($76.04).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

