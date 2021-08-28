Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SPMYY opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

