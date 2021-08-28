Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the July 29th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Bergio International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
Bergio International Company Profile
