Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the July 29th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Bergio International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Bergio International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

