BFT Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,166.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

