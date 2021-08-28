BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $8.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.46.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

BHP opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.