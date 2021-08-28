BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Hold Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. 468,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,845. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.79. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $146.75.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 700,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,016,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

