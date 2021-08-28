Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $64.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.98. 10,685,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,664. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.32. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $288.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

