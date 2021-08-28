Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $284.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $223.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $288.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.