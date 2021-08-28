Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Upgraded to Outperform Overweight by National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.66 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.92 and a 1-year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.