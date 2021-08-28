Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $36.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5,139.27. 10,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,066.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

