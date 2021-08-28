Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

