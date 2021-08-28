Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.2% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock traded up $12.42 on Friday, reaching $1,918.95. 177,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,726.50. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,759.27.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.