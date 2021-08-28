BitCoal (COAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $251.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $26,517.47 and approximately $251.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.00634799 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

