BITTO (BITTO) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. BITTO has a total market cap of $612,038.81 and approximately $189,665.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00397880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.00 or 0.01009113 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.