BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 340,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,941. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,471 shares of company stock worth $13,451,226. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

