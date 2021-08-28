BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Decreased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $19.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $954.94. The stock had a trading volume of 454,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,369. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $955.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $891.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

