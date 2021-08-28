BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of CHK opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.