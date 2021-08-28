Bondly Price Down 75% Over Last 7 Days (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Bondly has a market cap of $149,958.84 and $107,189.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 75% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00052650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00749786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099972 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

