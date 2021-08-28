Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love Sells 5,517 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BOOT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

