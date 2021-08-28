Boundary Creek Advisors LP Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 914,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000. Urban One accounts for about 7.9% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned approximately 1.82% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Urban One by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 167,382 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 302,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Urban One Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

