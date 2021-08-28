Bouygues’ (BOUYF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOUYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.65. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

