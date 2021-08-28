Brendan E. Krueger Purchases 4,000 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 176.1% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

