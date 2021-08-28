Brian Richard Hole Sells 801 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $29,885.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50.

WLFC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

