Brian Richard Hole Sells 801 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $29,885.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50.
WLFC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.14.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
