Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,100 shares of company stock worth $2,291,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.