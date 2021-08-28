Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,316 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

