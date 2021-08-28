Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,602 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 105.5% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

