Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $9,324,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 91,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

