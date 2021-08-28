Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor Sells 1,408 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $54.80 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

