Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor Sells 1,408 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $54.80 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
