Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,313 shares of company stock worth $1,872,361 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $48,204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.