Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

