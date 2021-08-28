British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British Land presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

