Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. 1,636,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.70 and a 1-year high of $496.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

