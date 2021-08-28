Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.63 and the highest is $2.84. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.16. 334,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,326. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,689. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

