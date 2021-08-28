Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

MEDNAX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 733,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,487. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.17.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.