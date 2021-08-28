Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report $8.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $7.97 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $33.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 billion to $33.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.40 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

MDT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.99. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

