Brokerages Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post $12.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.76 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $10.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.38 billion to $49.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.95 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $73.64. 5,087,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.