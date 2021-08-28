Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

ACRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

ACRS opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,400,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

