Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

