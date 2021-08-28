Brokerages Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

EIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,646 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.