Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.36. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $405.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,088. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

